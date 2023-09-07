Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joins Simon Harris on visit to Wicklow hometown – and favourite café

Some of the Rise at the Cove crew meet with Minister Simon Harris, An Toiseach Leo Varadkar, with Tiglin Manager Phil Thompson (left) and Chairman Aubrey McCarthy.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris welcomed members of the Cabinet to County Wicklow on Monday, September 6, as the first Cabinet meeting of the new term took place at the newly-restored Avondale House in Rathdrum.

The Cabinet was meeting for the first time since the summer break, ahead of the the Dáil returning on September 20, and An Taoiseach later took the opportunity to embark on a whistle stop tour of the county, including a visit to Minister Harris’s hometown of Greystones, his former school and his favourite café.

Minister Harris said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Cabinet to our beautiful county today. I am particularly delighted that the Taoiseach has agreed to join me for the afternoon in Wicklow, where we will be visiting St David’s Secondary School and Tiglin.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our stunning county to members of Government and for the Taoiseach in particular to meet with the people of Wicklow and hear about the issues that are important to us here in County Wicklow,” he added.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Minister Harris and An Taoiseach made the journey to Greystones, where they were first welcomed by St David’s Principal Simon Carey, who showcased the school’s recently completed upgrades and renovations.

After visiting the new building, it was the turn of the students to meet with An Taoiseach and the Minster for a questions and answers session.

Speaking afterwards, Minister Harris, who is a former student of the school, said: “It was fantastic to be able to welcome the Taoiseach to my own former secondary school and see first-hand the fantastic new school building and facilities. I am delighted that the Government has been able to deliver such an incredible school right here in the heart of Greystones.

“I am proud to say I am a past pupil of St David’s and today saw that the school is still raising bright young students, as during our questions and answers session the students put a number of very well-thought-out questions to the Taoiseach and I.

“This afternoon was a great opportunity for the Taoiseach to hear about and listen to the concerns of County Wicklow’s young people, and I want to thank Principal Simon Carey and the staff at St David’s for making it possible for us to visit them here today,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw away at Rise at the Cove – the social enterprise café – Minister Harris joked to An Taoiseach about how the venue was fast becoming his second constituency office and certainly the source of his favourite brew.

He expressed “how he was delighted and proud to show the Taoiseach the incredible work undertaken by Tiglin and the vital and integral part of our community that it is.”

Tiglin said the importance of social enterprises and their value within communities was rubberstamped by the visit of An Taoiseach. From those who work behind the counter to those who make much of the products, they are the people who Tiglin support. Some are on the journey of overcoming homelessness, some have fled the war in Ukraine and some are “standing strong in their recovery from addiction”.

Chairman Aubrey Mc Carthy said: “Collaboration and the strengths of community, spearheaded by Tiglin, is the recipe that has made Rise at the Cove the social enterprise of the year. Wicklow County Council, the people of Greystones and the amazing staff who work in the café all play their part in making sure that the transactions that take place in Rise at the Cove are more than monetary.

"These transactions are investments in people, their health and well being, their value to society and their place in community.”