Talks about re-opening a Wicklow playground remain at a standstill six months after landowners cut off access

COUNCILLOR John Snell and residents of Ashford have once again voiced their frustration over the slow progress taking place in talks about the reopening of Ashford playpark.

The playpark has been closed to the public since October of last year when a lock was placed on the main gate preventing entry into the community park and a notice was put in place stating: “This property is privately owned, it has been used for the last number of years based on the goodwill of the Stokes family, who have unfortunately been forced into a position whereby they have to close the park for the foreseeable future.”

The gate was later welded shut and a protest was held calling for the reopening of the playpark later that same month, attended by around 150 people.

Talks between Wicklow County Council and the Stoke family about reopening the playpark remain ongoing. Members of Wicklow Municipal District were informed this week that little progress has been made to date in the discussions, meaning there is still no timeline as to when the issue will be resolved, though the council are committed to resolving the matter for the benefit of the local community.

Ashford GAA Club usually hold an Easter Egg hunt each year in the playpark but will have to find another suitable location as the park remains closed.

Local resident and parent Jennie Byrne said: “There seems to be a complete stalemate with no progress being made at all. The lack of consultation with the local community and users of the park over what is happening is very frustrating. The GAA Club usually holds an Easter Egg hunt in the playpark each year and now we are scratching our heads and scrambling to find somewhere else. It’s little things like that which have such a big impact on the community.

“There is still lots of equipment left in the park getting ruined by the weather, and a lot of money and effort went into creating the playpark. There might be another bit of land available in the village but the current location is so ideal. It’s central to the church, school and the ice-cream parlour. Where else would you put it? The local kids are still upset and can’t understand why the playpark is still locked and unavailable to them to play. It’s a terrible situation.”

Cllr Snell said: “I am very disappointed that the playpark remains closed, especially now the evenings are getting longer, Spring is upon us and the kids will be enjoying breaks from school. These talks are going on for much longer than the public would have hoped and things aren’t happening quick enough. This is something that is so important to the local community.

“Lessons will have to be learnt. A lot of public money and effort went into creating the playpark, only for it to be pulled out from under the rug for the whole community.”