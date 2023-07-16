Symposium marking Charles Stewart Parnell’s death to take place in Woodenbridge Hotel

The symposium includes a visit to the County Wicklow Great War memorial in Woodenbridge.

An exciting programme of events has been organised by the Parnell Society to mark Ivy Day 2023 to celebrate the anniversary of the death of Charles Stewart Parnell on October 6, 1891.

This year the ceremony will take place at noon on Sunday, October 8, at Glasnevin Cemetery. The wreath will be laid and the oration given by Doctor Martin Mansergh.

On Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, the Parnell Society will hold an Ivy Day Symposium in the Woodenbridge Hotel.

The theme of the symposium is ‘Parnell, Wicklow and the Irish Revolution’. Things get underway on the Friday with registration taking place at the Woodenbridge Hotel from 6.30 p.m.

The keynote Address by Professor Terence Dooley, Maynooth University on ‘The Land Question in Irish Politics from Parnell to DeValera, 1879-1933’ takes place from 7.30 p.m. It’s followed by a wine reception and poetry reading by local poet Jane Clarke at 8.30 p.m.

A series of talks and lectures take place on Saturday, October 7, starting with Doctor Ida Milne, Carlow College and Doctor Ian Dalton discussing ‘Parnell’s County – Wicklow on the eve of the revolution’ from 10.30 a.m.

Pat Power will discuss ‘The Arklow Question’ from 11.30 p.m., followed by a lunch break from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Doctor Ciaran Wallace, Trinity College, will deliver a talk on ‘Self government in Wicklow: the Parnell family and the County Grand Jury’ starting at 2.30 p.m.

Felix Larkin will talk about ‘JFK - 60 years after Dallas’ from 3.30 p.m. A coffee break takes place from 4.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and that will be followed by a trip to the County Wicklow Great War memorial in Woodenbridge.

A symposium dinner is due to take place at 8 p.m. in the Woodenbridge Hotel.

The fee for attending the symposium is €60, including the symposium dinner.

Reduced rates are available for those who may not wish to attend the full symposium. Anyone with an interest in history particularly relating to County Wicklow, is welcome.

Enquiries about attending the symposium should be made to the Academic Director, Christopher Power, phone: 0866089198 or email: webparnell@gmail.com or tinnashrule1@gmail.com.