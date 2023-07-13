Swimming ban put in place at Wicklow Harbour due to high levels of bacteria found in water

BATHING is prohibited in Wicklow Harbour for the next few days due to the high numbers of bacteria found in the water.

A Do Not Swim warning notice was issued on Wednesday with members of the public advised that swimming at Wicklow Harbour while the notice remains in place could lead to illness.

The likely cause of the high numbers of bacteria is thought to be due to heavy rainfall in the preceding days.

The water was resampled today and the results should be issued in the coming days. The swimming prohibition notice is expected to remain in place for the duration of three to seven days.