Substantial damaged caused to ancient Deerstone after it’s vandalised in Glendalough

It is feared there may have been more than one fire lit, causing extensive heat damage to the fabled Deerstone, including three to four large cracks, caused sometime during or leading up to the recent bank holiday.

The Deerstone is situated at the exit from the monastery to the green road and had remained intact for centuries.

Pat Reid of the Glendalough Heritage Council was shocked at the extent of the damage caused.

“Someone set a fire in the bowl of it and maybe over preceding days as well. It looks like an accelerant was used rather than a bonfire as none of the debris you would get from a bonfire was present, such as burnt ash and charcoal.

“The heat was so intense that it cracked the boulder, which would take a lot of heat. There are three to four deep cracks but it’s still too soon to determine the extent of the damage. The problem now is that the Deerstone will be susceptible to freeze-thaw, which will slowly peel if back further over winter periods. In a few winters there is a danger it will be pulled apart by the weather and people standing on it. At the moment it is being assessed to see what action can be taken to save it.”

The Deer Stone is a large granite boulder ( 77m by .86m by .30m) with a single conical depression or basin and is strongly associated with St Kevin. The term 'bullaun' is applied to boulders of stone or bedrock with hemispherical hollows or basin-like depressions, which may have functioned as mortars. They are frequently associated with ecclesiastical sites and holy wells and so may have been used for religious purposes.

Pat wants to believe the damage was caused due to ignorance rather than maliciously.

“It was deliberately burned but I want to believe it was someone having a barbeque who wasn’t aware of what they were doing, rather than someone who intentionally set out to damage the Deerstone. It’s not the sort of place where people would sit around having a few beers because it’s just not comfortable.

“It looks like the damage may have been caused over a couple of days so it could have been someone camping, it's impossible to know but it beggars belief that this happened. The Deerstone has been sitting in Glendalough over a 1,000 years at least, and probably longer. There are 30 to 40 bullaun stones in Glendalough but the Deerstone is the only one south of the river, which is one of the reasons behind its importance.”

The proximity of fire to the old oak woodlands is also of great concern to Wicklow Mountains National Park.

While Glendalough is as proposed World Heritage site, not everyone who visits behaves in the respectful manner expected.

Pat added: “The level of idiocy and complete disrespect that takes place in Glendalough is unreal. I feel social media drives a lot of it. You had a finger bone from the graveyard thrown out onto the footpath recently enough. They were carrying out Geocaching where you bury something and people have to look for the coordinate for the caches. They were burying things in the graves, and just disposed of a finger bone on the footpath.

“Another time an influencer was taking photos for social media and was putting and standing on graves to take selfies. When she was challenged she said “Sure nothing I’m doing is disrespectful”. I mean you just couldn’t make it up. The levels of ignorance of some people is just unbelievable.”

Members of the public who may witness any criminal damage in Glendalough should contact the Duty Ranger of the National Park on 087 980 3899 or the gardaí.