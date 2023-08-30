St Kevin’s Community College debs – photos show students in all their glamour

Wicklow Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Wicklow & District Arklow Bray West Wicklow Home > Regionals > Wicklow > Wicklow & District St Kevin’s Community College debs – photos show students in all their glamourRonan McParland and Mayah Doyle.Wicklow PeopleToday at 03:00The sixth year students of St Kevin’s Community College enjoyed their graduation Debs ball while dressed to the nines.Read moreDominican College Wicklow debs Coláiste Bhríde Carnew grad ball – photos show students in all their styleJack Mooney and Aisling McGuire.Amy Gahan and Cara Swaine. Amy Gahan and Andrew Booth.Ben Kearney and Tallulah Doolan. Eimear Casey and Conor O'Mara.Leah Manley and Rory Corrrigan. Bradley Ging and Shauna Ferris. David Wright and Chloe Trundle. Caitlin Tomkins and Josh McNamara.Katie Corrigan, Roisin Cowley and Muirn Fisher. Hannah Molloy and Ryan Deering.Dylan Dunning and Holly Wright.Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne and Aaron Mackey. Niamh Duffy and Lily O'Shaughnessy.Connal Kearns, Cara Fisher, Oisin Doyle, Lilian Halpin and Conor McNulty.Jake Muldowney and Leisha Brennan. Ava Allen and Jack Keogh.Luke Bagnall and Orlaigh Ni Ghallchobhair. Cian Deering and Erika Flynn.Laura Allen, Lisa Breslin and Ava Allen.Laura Allan and Ross Sheridan. Louis Hallion and Cara Archold. St. Kevin's Community College, Dunlavin Debs. Photos Joe Byrne.Scott Cardiff and Ava Dunphy.Darragh Byrne and Rachel Doyle.Ronan McParland and Mayah Doyle.Nina O'Flynn and Molly Pan Mantheiloughlin.Ingfa Lennon and Robert Evans. Josh Flood, Emily Farrell, Niamh Murphy and Scott Flood.Hannah O'Connor and Alex Kendrick. Matt Miley and Tony Clarke.Photos by Joe Byrne.Read moreDominican College Wicklow debs Coláiste Bhríde Carnew grad ball – photos show students in all their style