St Catherine’s Special school half-way to new bus as €32,000 raised

Over 200 people, including pupils, staff and members of the Sugarloaf Lions taking part in the final day of the April active challenge for St Catherine's School, at Shoreline in Greystones.

A campaign to raise money for a new bus for St Catherine’s Special School, in Newcastle, is rolling along nicely after a fundraising event organised by Greystones Sugarloaf Lions Club took in almost €12,000 over the weekend – but there is still some way to go before the bus finally arrives.

The school had already taken in just under €30,000 of a €20,000 target set for April, when the staff and students embarked on an active challenge which culminated in the sponsored ‘Walk, Cycle or Wheel’ event in Shoreline Sports Park, in Greystones.

More than 200 people associated with the school walked, wheeled, rolled and cycled a total of 120kms on Thursday, April 27, when the pupils who attend all 16 classes in St Catherine’s took part, alongside staff, parents, bus drivers, bus escorts, nurses, members of the school Board of Management, as well as members of the Sugarloaf Lions Club.

The online ‘Bus for St Catherine’s Special School’ iDonate.ie page, which was set up to run alongside the challenge, surpassed the target set, but realistically the school is barely half-way there.

St. Catherine’s Special School’s ethos is to create an educational environment which removes barriers to learning and cultivates a world which supports its some 93 pupils to reach their full potential. The bus will broaden that environment, thus enhancing the school experience for them.

Prinicipal Brigeeta Mulvihill said the bus is going to be life-altering for the school’s pupils, who will be able to enjoy something beyond the routines of home and school life, allowing them to partake in extra-curricular activities that other school-going children take for granted.

“The bus is going to be phenomenal,” Ms Mulvihill said. “For a lot of our children, there are so many things they can’t access. Their world revolves around home environment and the school environment and even to go out it’s a huge undertaking logistically, you need nurses and you need staffing. And for a lot of the parents, they can’t take them to the beach, they can’t take them on holidays, that just doesn’t happen.

“We’ve a wide range of children in our school,” she explained, “some are moderate, and of course they can access public transport with support. Some are severe and they have a lot of specialised equipment. Their world is very limited and what they can experience is very limited.

“So we want to get a school bus that can be adapted to fit wheelchairs,” she said.

“So if you think [to fit] one wheelchair user – and we would have a class of six pupils and they’d all be wheelchair users - that requires four seats to be taken out. So for one class to go on an outing, you’d need a bus that’s probably 30 seats, because four by six, plus the staff to go with that.

“We need a big, modified bus. It’s not to and from school, this is to give them a more quality education experience and access to the wider world and in the community. So we can take them on trips, down to the forest, down to the promenade. It’s for those everyday experiences.

"And it means we can also bring the more able on school tours. We’ve got one of the more able classes going on an overnight stay in Amber Springs Hotel [in Wexford]. Our kids would go horse riding as well, so even to be able to take them horse riding more frequently. It’s those sorts of things.”

As for the costs of buying a bus, estimates vary; but it needs to be reliable and fit for purpose, and that invariably means setting the bar higher than initially planned.

“You don’t want to get a bus that’s going to break down,” Ms Mulvihill said, “and to customise the bus, you’d easily need from €70,000 to €110,000 . Our goal was €20,000 from the event in April, and we’ve raised more than that. Depending on the money we get and the type of bus we can buy, we’d be hoping to get it within the next six months,” she added.

Anne Storan, who ran the event over the weekend, said the Sugarloaf Lions have been a huge supporter of the school and have been pushing the need for a dedicated bus since after Covid.

As well as raising over €12,000 at the charity’s Garden Party, which took place in Newtownmountkennedy, she said the members plan on running a golf outing to bring in more money, but acknowledged they are only half-way there since they began trying to piece together plans to raise funds back in September.

The group held an event last year to get ‘able tables’ for the school, but she said she “can’t believe” the school is still without a bus.

With the idonate page closing at the end of May, she said the next step is to appeal to local businesses to effectively “break the bus down into different components”, meaning one enterprise could sponsor the tyres, another could back the seating and so on.

Ms Mulvihill said her pupils were positively “beaming” after their day spent raising funds during the challenge at Shoreline Sports in Greystones, and even that one day out made such a difference.

The idonate page can be found at idonate.ie/fundraiser/busstcatherinesSS and donations to the Sugarloaf Lions Club, which is supporting St Catherine’s campaign to buy a bus, can be made at: idonate.ie/cause/Sugarloaflions