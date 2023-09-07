Sixty tyres illegally dumped overnight along Wicklow road

The tyres were dumped on both sides of a road in the Cullenmore and Kilmartin areas of Ashford sometime between late Saturday, September 2, and early Sunday, September 3.

Cllr Shay Cullen has voiced his disgust over the illegal dumping and Wicklow County Council are also appealing for any information from the public which could lead to those responsible.

“Dumping is always a persistent problem in parts of Wicklow, particularly in the uplands, and the Pure Project and Pure Mile competition have carried out great work which has resulted in a reduction in dumping. But, sadly, there are always going to be people who have absolutely no respect for the environment or for people who live in the area.

“It’s a complete disgrace to dump tyres onto any road, never mind a quiet, secluded, rural road. There are plenty of proper legal means of disposing of tyres without resorting to dumping them in the countryside but you will always have people that want to take a short cut and don’t care who their actions impact on,” said Cllr Cullen.

Any members of the public who may have information which could lead to the owner of the tyres are asked to contact the Waste Management Section of Wicklow County Council on 0404 20127 or env@wicklowcoco.ie.