Six Wicklow businesswomen crowned at local Network Ireland awards

THE Network Ireland Wicklow Branch has announced the winners of the Wicklow Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2023.

This year six individual awards were presented to outstanding female business leaders in their respective categories on Thursday at an awards Gala held in the Tinakilly County House Hotel.

Sponsored by McKenna Creative Marketing Solutions, the Emerging Businesswoman category was awarded to April Cowman of April Cowman and Associates – taxconsultancy.ie. April specialises in personal tax which includes registrations and returns, along with tax advice under all tax heads relevant to individuals such as, Income Tax, Inheritance Tax, Capital Gains Tax. She has a special interest in Succession and Estate Planning.

Sponsored by Orchard Print and Promotions, the Established Businesswoman category was awarded to Deirdre Doyle of The Cool Food School. Deirdre set up The Cool Food School in 2018 with the goal of making healthy food fun for kids. A mum of three and a health coach, Deidre teaches unique, interactive food workshops to children from aged three and plus in schools, libraries and events nationwide. She is also a children’s cookbook author and occasional TV chef.

The Solo Businesswoman category was awarded to Rosemary Kearney of RMDK Consultancy. Rosemary provides consultancy services in GDPR and data governance for research, eHealth and digital health services. She ensures high quality outcomes for clients balancing business and compliance needs.

Sponsored by Fishers, the Creative Professional award was presented to Kelly Hood of Kelly Hood Art Studio. Kelly Hood is a fit for purpose craft centric brand capable of delivering its images to create practical, everyday useful things that make you smile, including perfectly balanced mix of wall art, linen and stationery that evokes a sense of nostalgia and quirky fun.

Sponsored by RMDK Consultancy, the Employee Shining Star award was presented to Niamh Comber, Head of Franchising at DNG Estate Agency Group. Her passion is creating teams, motivating people and implementing processes. She is involved in several DNG committees, Secretary of Network Ireland Wicklow, Trustee of the County Wicklow Volunteer Centre and part of the Wicklow Hospice gardening team.

The Networker of the Year award was presented to Simone McCann, who is a qualified financial advisor who is passionate about sharing her knowledge and helping others specifically SME owners. She brings a wealth of life experience and her goal is to take the ‘ICK’ out of financial planning by making it as easy as possible.

Congratulations are also passed on to STEM finalists, Willo King from recyclebikes.ie and Christine Campbell from anyone4science.com who went onto the inter-county branch judging panel and were announced as finalists within that category.

Network Ireland Wicklow President Joanne Costello said: “I am incredibly proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of these inspiring businesswomen. They have demonstrated unwavering determination, innovative thinking, and remarkable leadership in their respective fields. The Network Ireland Wicklow Branch Businesswoman of the Year Awards shine a spotlight on their outstanding contributions, and I am confident that they will continue to inspire others to reach new heights. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their well-deserved recognition.”

Judging the awards were; Sir Steven Wilkinson, Founder and CEO of Good & Prosper, Ciara O’Connor, CEO of East Coast FM, Eileen Cullen, Training Services Manager at KWETB and Elaine Byrne, Retail Manager at AIB Carlow.

The Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the excellence, professionalism, vision and power within all of the women across Ireland. The Wicklow winners will now go forward to compete in the Network Ireland National Awards taking place in October.