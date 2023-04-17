Six former Wicklow school leaders honoured at KWETB function

Traolach Ó Maolcathaigh, former Principal of Coláiste Raithín, Bray and Moira Moloney at the KWETB Retirement Function in the Glenview Hotel.

A retirement function to honour six former KWETB school leaders was held in the Glenview Hotel recently.

The six included: Dr. Rory O’ Toole, former Director of Schools, Rosaleen O’ Neill, Former Principal of Avondale Community College, Geraldine Kelleher, Former Deputy Principal of Avondale Community College, Traolach Ó Maolcathaigh, former Principal of Coláiste Raithín, Bray, Paddy McNulty, former Deputy Principal of BIFE, Bray and Eddie Collins, Former Principal of St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous.

In attendance were many current and former Principals, Deputy Principals, Head Office Managers, The Chief Executive of KWETB, Dr. Deirdre Keyes and the Director of Schools, Ken Scully.

Kevin Browne, former Deputy Principal and Principal of Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass, reflected on Rory O’ Toole’s highly innovative approaches to school leadership, particularly in relation to ICT. Rory was described as a very skilful leader and was especially adept at recognizing and nurturing talent in others. Dr. Deirdre Keyes, CE of KWETB, acknowledged Rory’s heroic contribution as Director of Schools.

Patricia O’ Brien, Principal of St. Conleth’s Community College, Newbridge, recalled the many years she worked with Eddie Collins, former Principal of St. Farnan’s, Prosperous. Under the skilful and visionary leadership of Eddie the school has grown steadily and has now been sanctioned by the Department of Education for a new build to accommodate 1,000 students.

Rosaleen O’ Neill, former Principal of Avondale Community College, paid tribute to her former Deputy Principal Geraldine Kelleher. Rosaleen described the search for excellence, which was the enduring core value at the heart of Geraldine’s approach to her work as a teacher and a school leader.

Ray Tedders, Principal of BIFE, reflected on the many years that Rosaleen O’ Neill had worked initially under the Wicklow VEC in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass and more recently as Principal of Avondale Community College. Rosaleen has made an enormous contribution as a teacher, Deputy Principal and Principal in her respective schools.

Noirín Ní Chongaile, former Deputy Principal of Coláiste Raithín, Bray, shared her memories of 25 years working with Traolach Ó Maolcathaigh, in Colaiste Raithín, Bray. Both were Mathematics and Science teachers who were passionate about the beauty and joy of education.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event, Mr Richard Daly, Principal of Athy College, wished the retiring school leaders and their families the very best for the future. He commended them for their lifetime of service to education and for their outstanding leadership.