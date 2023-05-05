Seven Wicklow projects to benefit from nearly €100,000 in Heritage Council funding

Participants in the 2022 Glencree Peace Walk. The Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation will receive €20,000.

WILDLIFE, local economies and tourism in Wicklow are set to benefit from Heritage Council funding of €97,100 for seven individual projects.

The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme will help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the county.

Work on these projects can begin immediately. The Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation will receive €20,000 to design a high quality, dynamic interpretation and visitors experience which will share the rich heritage of the Glencree site with the community in creative and accessible ways.

The Rathnew Heritage Group will use its funding of €19,457 to create a Wicklow Community Archival Heritage film featuring hitherto unused footage captured by Mr JT O’Byrne, former Wicklow County Engineer and also the General Secretary for the Wicklow RNLI. The footage shows his interests in engineering works, mining, lifeboat material, harbour life, political and religious events. The film will be made by the Glenealy IT students who will be taught the skills of digitisation, editing, sound and documentary making.

Birdwatch Ireland is getting €19,500 for a Coast Nature Reserve project while the Arklow Town Team is receiving funding of €14,000 for the Arklow Pottery Online project.

Avoca Parish Finance Committee will spend its grant of €9,600 on conservation work at St Mary’s and St Patrick’s Church. Rewild Wicklow will spend €8,500 on Phase 2 of the Barnaculian Ridge Peatland Restoration and Roundwood and District Historical Archaeological and Folklore Society is receiving €5,953 to fund its Castlekevin project.

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council stated: “This investment from The Heritage Council in seven community heritage projects in County Wicklow represents an investment of €97,100 in our natural, built and cultural heritage and all the groups who work tirelessly to protect it.”

Emer O Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, also welcomed the diversity of groups and projects funded and praised all those involved.