See photos of ‘Run with Ray’ at Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow
Wicklow People
RADIO presenter Ray D’Arcy’s ‘Run with Ray’ initiative came to Wicklow on Thursday, June 29, when local runners, joggers and walkers joined him for 5km at Avondale Forest Park near Rathdrum.
Run with Ray is an event designed to get people out and about, moving and interacting with each other.
Ray took the tour all across Ireland for five days last week. Check out our gallery of images above from the Avondale Forest Park Run with Ray.