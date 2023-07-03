See photos of ‘Run with Ray’ at Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow

Pamela O'Toole, Noelle Kelly, Ray D'Arcy and Dora Hagan at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Susan and Layla Dixon with Ray D'Arcy at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Shane Byrne and Erin King at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Charlie, Emily and Dathi De Forge at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Mary and Ken Doyle at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Ray D'Arcy and Roisin O'Shea at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Karen Kelly and Olivia Cullen at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

St Benedict Inbhear Mór AC with Ray D'Arcy at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Elaine Brennan and Irene Slevin at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Barry Coad, Daithi De Forge, Shane Byrne, Erin King, Pat Neville, Megan Burns and Lucinda Kinghan at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Debbie Tallon, Sinead Kavanagh, Karen Moules and Barry Keegan at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Una and Norman Jackson at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Lisa Doyle and Catherine Holt at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Tom Dunne and Alan Connor at the 'Run with Ray' in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

RADIO presenter Ray D’Arcy’s ‘Run with Ray’ initiative came to Wicklow on Thursday, June 29, when local runners, joggers and walkers joined him for 5km at Avondale Forest Park near Rathdrum.

Run with Ray is an event designed to get people out and about, moving and interacting with each other.

Ray took the tour all across Ireland for five days last week. Check out our gallery of images above from the Avondale Forest Park Run with Ray.