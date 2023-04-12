See photos from Easter celebrations at Wicklow’s Ukraine Hub

THE Ukraine Hub held a special Easter gathering for families living locally on Easter Sunday as they prepare to celebrate their first anniversary since opening up in the old library in Wicklow town.

Over 50 people attended the event, which provided kids with the perfect opportunity to showcase their artistic talents by painting some eggs in a dazzling array of different colours and designs. The children also asked to draw a picture of what Easter time usually means for them back home in Ukraine.

A Paska competition was also held for the traditional Easter bread from Ukraine, with prizes presented for the best-looking Paska and the tastiest.

Tanya Antonova of the Wicklow Ukraine Hub said: “Our Easter Sunday gathering was great fun and was very much a family-orientated event. Now, we are gearing up to hold a birthday celebration on Saturday, April 22, when we will be celebrating our first anniversary from 2 p.m. We will have traditional food, music and a birthday cake. The Ukrainian people living in Wicklow and Ireland are very happy here and have been treated very well.

“We have received a of support from the people of Wicklow and we are so grateful. Overall, the volunteers from the Wicklow Hub have raised around €60,000 for the Ukraine appeal. We raised €9,000, which went toward purchasing new toys that were sent over to Ukraine. Hopkins Toymaster gave us a great discount. None of this would have been possible without the huge support of the people of Wicklow.”