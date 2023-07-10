See photos as Wicklow’s Emma O’Brien wins triathlon club’s flagship Harbourman event

Alex Gray, a member of the Gavin Glynn Foundation Triathlon Team, finished second at the Base2Race Harbourman Triathlon in Wicklow. Photo: Corinna Nolan / Triathlon Ireland

More than 550 athletes started the popular Olympic/standard distance triathlon, which began with a 1500m swim around Wicklow Harbour. There was then a 40km cycle and a 10km run through Wicklow town.

The sun was shining brightly up to half an hour before the race start, but some competitors were forced to put on their wetsuits early in order to warm up as the rain began to bucket down.

The swim began in almost perfect conditions, despite the rain, but the first 6km of the cycle proved challenging as it involved a gradual climb, with a steep descent to finish the leg. The run consisted of one big loop followed by flat routes around Wicklow town, with the blue skies returning just as the run began.

Emma O’Brien led from the start of her swim and stayed within the top five overall throughout, adding a home race win to last weekend’s National Champs victory at Hell of the West.

Behind Emma, Ciara Wilson put in one of the quickest runs of the day to overtake Georgia Hamblett and move into second spot on the podium, Hamblett in third just 14 seconds back.

Emma won the female event with a time of 2:10:04, beating Ciara and Georgia by more than nine minutes.

Her swim time of 22:07 was the second fastest of all competitors, with fellow Wicklow athlete Alex Gray, racing for the Gavin Glynn Foundation, the only person to go faster.

Alex completed the 1500m swim in a blistering time of 21:59, going on to lead the men’s race well into the 10km run.

However, nobody was faster than Colm Turner on that run, his time of 34:21 being at least two minutes quicker than any other competitor. He won the men’s event with a time of 2:00:40, while Alex Gray was second with 2:02:24 and Antony O’Brien finished third with a time of 2:03:27.

Alex is helping to train a group of 30 triathlon novices for the King Of Greystones Triathlon in aid of the cause he wore across his kit on Sunday in Wicklow - the Gaving Glynn Foundation. The July 30 race is organised by the charity, which raises funds to help families fighting childhood cancer.