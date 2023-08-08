See photos as Wicklow RNLI opens doors for annual fundraiser

WICKLOW RNLI Lifeboat Station opened its doors to the public for the first time in four yeas due to Covid on Sunday as a steady flow of visitors were welcomed throughout the day.

The volunteers had worked hard in the months running up to the open day to ensure the facilities were ready to welcome the public. The fundraising team provided endless supplies of tea, coffee and sweet treats. The volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew provided tours of lifeboats and answered any questions asked by children and adults alike.

Both Shannon class lifeboats, the RNLB Ruth and David Arthur and RNLB Joanna & Henry Williams along with the D class Denis Audrey were available for the public to explore. The volunteer crew were happy to answer any questions, discuss the equipment onboard and inform the public of the roles they have within the station.

There was also a demonstration of the capabilities of the lifeboats provided during a simulated rescue in the harbour. The public were shown slow speed transfers between the lifeboats, man overboard drill and the manoeuvrability of the lifeboats.

The station mascot Stormy Stan also made an appearance meeting, greeting, and posing for photos with all the children that were down for a look. The crew also took the opportunity to take a crew photo.

Also, on the day the Gardaí, the Garda sub aqua unit, Civil Defence and the Coast Guard were there demonstrating their equipment and again answering questions from the public.

Speaking after the event volunteer lifeboat press officer Connie O’Gara said: “We’d like to thank the public for visiting us for the open day. Considering the torrential rain at times, it was great to see so many people come down and have a look around. It takes a lot of time to organise, but it is a nice way for the crew to say thanks for all the support and donations we receive throughout the year.”

Wicklow RNLI station mechanic Peter Byrne addedd: “We had a great time with the open day. We would like to thank the Codling Wind Park and Wicklow sailing club for sponsoring kids events and providing facilities. Michael O’Neil also provided us with music on the day to provide a great atmosphere. The Irish Popcorn and snack food company donated all proceeds to the station on the day while The Fishman helped to keep our crew fed.”