See photos as Wicklow ‘Play In Pink’ golf day raises over €10,000

Doreen McGettigan gets ready to tee off at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Doreen McGettigan and Christine Ryan at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Larry Smullen, John Jameson, Robin Heather and Sushil Tesi at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Ena Hickey goes for a new colour at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Paula Johnston and Sandra Dunne at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Theodore and Grainne Ring at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

Members of Wicklow Golf Club at the Wicklow Golf Club Play in Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research Ireland. Photo: Michael Kelly

A sundrenched Wicklow Golf Club was awash with a sea of pink when golfers and fundraisers came together for the annual ‘Play in Pink’ day.

Raising over €10,000 to help support the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, the fun-filled day was celebrated in good cheer, with competition taking a back seat to the vital community fundraiser.

In the women’s 18 hole event, Yvonne Kelly and Kate Masterson tied on 42pts, while Deirde Gill won the 9 hole event, Illona Madden was nearest the pin and Mary Cahill struck the longest drive.

In the men’s competition, Alan Hester took home the 18 hole win with 43pts, while Kevin Monaghan won the 9 hole crown, Leigh Cleere and Sean Doyle were nearest the pin and Michael Farrell hit the longest drive.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh commented: “Over €10,000 was raised between the golf competitions, raffle and an auction, which included a framed flag signed by Shane Lowry. Framed paintings and photos were also donated by local artists and dozens of prizes were donated by local businesses.

“This competition was started by Doreen McGettigan in 2017 and has become a firm favourite with members. It takes a lot of organisation by many people, far too numerous to mention.

“When you take away the Covid years, this event has raised over €50,000. All proceeds go to cancer research so no doubt many lives have been saved. It's a fantastic achievement so well done to Doreeen and everyone who played a part in its success.”