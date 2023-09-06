Wicklow

Change county

See photos as Wicklow colour run raises funds for Will’s Playground

Emily Morahan and Joni Long at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. photo: Michael Kelly

The girls crew get ready for the run at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

Tadhg Murphy and Myles McCallen at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

Elena Salazar, Emily Leeson and Victoria Bennett at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

The colour volunteers at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

Roisin and Georgina Flynn get ready at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael kelly

Grace Howard at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

thumbnail: Emily Morahan and Joni Long at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: The girls crew get ready for the run at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Tadhg Murphy and Myles McCallen at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Elena Salazar, Emily Leeson and Victoria Bennett at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: The colour volunteers at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly
thumbnail: Roisin and Georgina Flynn get ready at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael kelly
thumbnail: Grace Howard at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly
Tom Galvin
Bray People

A ‘Colour Run’ in aid of Will’s Playground, in Newcastle, took place on Saturday, September 2 and was, well, in a word, colourful.

Organiser Andrew Leeson said there was a huge turnout and everyone looked to have had a great time. Will's Colour Run was a unique fun run where participants were doused from head to toe in a rainbow of powdered colours.

The course, in the heart of Newcastle village, was designed to be enjoyable and accessible, allowing participants to walk, jog, or run at their own pace.

Read more

Along the way, they encountered various colour zones where volunteers were on hand to shower the runners with vibrant coloured powders, turning their fresh white shirts into a rainbow of colour – the powders used were non-toxic and easily washable, of course.

The aim of the event was to continue to help raise vital funds to build Will's Playground in the grounds of St Francis’ NS, in Newcastle, as an enduring legacy in memory of Will Leeson, a much-loved school pupil and active member of the community, who sadly passed away on October 15, 2021.

A massive fundraising campaign was initiated to raise the €65,000 needed to build the playground, which the family hope will benefit generations of children to come.

Read more