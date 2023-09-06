See photos as Wicklow colour run raises funds for Will’s Playground

The girls crew get ready for the run at the Newcastle Colour Run for Will’s Playground. Photo: Michael Kelly

A ‘Colour Run’ in aid of Will’s Playground, in Newcastle, took place on Saturday, September 2 and was, well, in a word, colourful.

Organiser Andrew Leeson said there was a huge turnout and everyone looked to have had a great time. Will's Colour Run was a unique fun run where participants were doused from head to toe in a rainbow of powdered colours.

The course, in the heart of Newcastle village, was designed to be enjoyable and accessible, allowing participants to walk, jog, or run at their own pace.

Along the way, they encountered various colour zones where volunteers were on hand to shower the runners with vibrant coloured powders, turning their fresh white shirts into a rainbow of colour – the powders used were non-toxic and easily washable, of course.

The aim of the event was to continue to help raise vital funds to build Will's Playground in the grounds of St Francis’ NS, in Newcastle, as an enduring legacy in memory of Will Leeson, a much-loved school pupil and active member of the community, who sadly passed away on October 15, 2021.

A massive fundraising campaign was initiated to raise the €65,000 needed to build the playground, which the family hope will benefit generations of children to come.