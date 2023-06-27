See photos as Taste Of Wicklow enjoys fine weather in brand new venue

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Taste of Wicklow’s new venue at Wicklow Educate Secondary School last weekend for the largest food festival on the east coast.

The festival included over 50 artisan food and drink stalls, alongside a star-studded line up of celebrity chefs from across Ireland including Gary O’Hanlon, Eunice Power, Shane Smith and Paul Kelly.

A live stage featuring a selection of musicians and DJs provided plenty of entertainment, and there was no shortage of activities for the kids, including circus acts, face painting, balloon modelling, clay painting, games and storytelling.

Graham and Quinn Larkin at the Taste of Wicklow in Wicklow town.

Wicklow Town & District Chamber President Stephen Delaney said: “It was a wonderful weekend. There was lots of entertainment for the kids, which went down really well. The wobbly circus held on Saturday proved a huge success, while the Princess party on Sunday was another big draw.

“We were a bit worried about the weather, but thankfully it held, and we had great conditions, apart from two short showers on Sunday.

“There was a lovely relaxed atmosphere for the duration of the weekend. We had a lot of people who came in and soaked up the atmosphere, and then came back again later in the day as well.

“Paul Kelly also created a special dessert to mark the 10th anniversary of the Taste of Wicklow. I have to thank all of our sponsors, including Gallaghers SuperValu, who are our title sponsors. I also want to thank Wicklow Municipal District for all of their assistance, and all of the volunteers who made themselves available, without whom we would not have been able to host the event.”