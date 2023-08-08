See photos as Roundwood Festival makes successful return

Roundwood Festival. Father and son Martin and Martin Gaffney with their tractors

Roundwood Festival. Conor Carpernter at the 'Guess the weight of the lamb' pen

Roundwood Festival. The festival kicked off with a procession from main street to An Tóchar GAA grounds

Barra and Monica Ó Dúill with kids Liam and Tadhg and dogs Sam and Rosie. Photo: Leigh Anderson

John Paul Keeley tries his hand at nappy hanging at the Roundwood Festival. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Winner of the inter pub barman's race at the Roundwood Festival, Niall Gaffney of Fannin's (centre), with fellow competitors Jack Flanagan of Roundwood Inn, Zane Snepste of Byrne & Woods, Holly Byrne of An Tóchar GAA, and Amy Windsor of Kavanagh's. Photo: Leigh Anderson

ALL roads led to Roundwood on Sunday for the annual family street festival, with all the old favourites once again taking place like the tug of war competition and the bar man’s race.

Visitors were also encouraged to bring along a mat and some snacks for the teddy bears picnic which took place at An Tochar GAA grounds.

Things got underway with a piper led parade and a vintage car display.

There was a huge level of entries into the scarecrow competition where everyone was asked to bring along their scarecrow on the day, which included Barbie and Ken lookalikes, a tribute to Tina Turner and a menacing looking Storm Trooper from Star Wars.

The bar persons race drew a large crowd and proved a tight affair, with Niall Gaffney of the Tochar House crossing the line as the winner, closely followed by Zane from Byrne and Woods.