Wicklow

Change county

See photos as Roundwood Festival makes successful return

Winner of the inter pub barman's race at the Roundwood Festival, Niall Gaffney of Fannin's (centre), with fellow competitors Jack Flanagan of Roundwood Inn, Zane Snepste of Byrne & Woods, Holly Byrne of An Tóchar GAA, and Amy Windsor of Kavanagh's. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Roundwood Festival committee members Karina and Sean Pierce, Jim McCabe and Cllr Shay Cullen. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Jazon Synnott Doyle hanging tough. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Elina and Emilia Kamlyuk with Emily Trofimova. Photo: Leigh Anderson

John Paul Keeley tries his hand at nappy hanging at the Roundwood Festival. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Robbie Dunne, Sinéad Casey, Andrew King, Ewan Malynn and Tiernan Kavanagh. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Lori McDaid, Sharon, Mia and Clara Power. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Barra and Monica Ó Dúill with kids Liam and Tadhg and dogs Sam and Rosie. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Roundwood Festival. The K2 Alpacas pen

Roundwood Festival. The festival kicked off with a procession from main street to An Tóchar GAA grounds

Roundwood Festival. Stephen, Katie, Amie and Ann Marie Driver

Roundwood Festival. Conor Carpernter at the 'Guess the weight of the lamb' pen

Roundwood Festival. Father and son Martin and Martin Gaffney with their tractors

Roundwood Festival. Grace Cullen and Aoife O'Reilly

Roundwood Festival. Isabelle, Jessie and Ashley Timmons

thumbnail: Winner of the inter pub barman's race at the Roundwood Festival, Niall Gaffney of Fannin's (centre), with fellow competitors Jack Flanagan of Roundwood Inn, Zane Snepste of Byrne & Woods, Holly Byrne of An Tóchar GAA, and Amy Windsor of Kavanagh's. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival committee members Karina and Sean Pierce, Jim McCabe and Cllr Shay Cullen. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Jazon Synnott Doyle hanging tough. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Elina and Emilia Kamlyuk with Emily Trofimova. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: John Paul Keeley tries his hand at nappy hanging at the Roundwood Festival. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Robbie Dunne, Sinéad Casey, Andrew King, Ewan Malynn and Tiernan Kavanagh. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Lori McDaid, Sharon, Mia and Clara Power. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Barra and Monica Ó Dúill with kids Liam and Tadhg and dogs Sam and Rosie. Photo: Leigh Anderson
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. The K2 Alpacas pen
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. The festival kicked off with a procession from main street to An Tóchar GAA grounds
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. Stephen, Katie, Amie and Ann Marie Driver
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. Conor Carpernter at the 'Guess the weight of the lamb' pen
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. Father and son Martin and Martin Gaffney with their tractors
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. Grace Cullen and Aoife O'Reilly
thumbnail: Roundwood Festival. Isabelle, Jessie and Ashley Timmons
Myles Buchanan
Wicklow People

ALL roads led to Roundwood on Sunday for the annual family street festival, with all the old favourites once again taking place like the tug of war competition and the bar man’s race.

Visitors were also encouraged to bring along a mat and some snacks for the teddy bears picnic which took place at An Tochar GAA grounds.

Things got underway with a piper led parade and a vintage car display.

There was a huge level of entries into the scarecrow competition where everyone was asked to bring along their scarecrow on the day, which included Barbie and Ken lookalikes, a tribute to Tina Turner and a menacing looking Storm Trooper from Star Wars.

The bar persons race drew a large crowd and proved a tight affair, with Niall Gaffney of the Tochar House crossing the line as the winner, closely followed by Zane from Byrne and Woods.