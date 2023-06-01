See photos as Newtownmountkennedy relives dramatic 1798 battle

A splendid re-enactment of the Battle of Newtownmountkennedy took place to mark a special festival in the town which commemorated the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Newtownmountkennedy and the events leading up to and following the United Irishmen Rebellion of 1798, the largest national rebellion in Irish History.

The re-enactment was a thrilling spectacle, with authentic costumes, weapons, and battle tactics and spectators witnessed first-hand the bravery and determination of the rebels as they fought to liberate their country from ‘Crown Forces’ rule.

The re-enactment took place on Sunday, May 28,with a march of pikemen and women departing from the Chapel Mass Rock at 2.30 pm followed by an outdoor mass and a march to Newtownmountkennedy’s Main Street, where the battle re-enactment took place, featuring over 100 actors.

Brothers Shay and Dara Van Der Does.

The festival got under way on Friday, May 26, and among the special guests to give talks in the Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre was Wicklow historian, Dr Ruan O’Donnell, from the University of Limerick, who was on hand to place what was severe fighting in Newtownmountkennedy in its regional and national context, with the battle in Newtownmountkennedy, on May 30, 1798, being strategically important.

"The Battle of Newtownmountkennedy was disproportionately significant in that it was the only one fought in the first week of the Rebellion within a day’s march of the city’s southern approaches. The market town comprised the major road route to the capital and linked also to the alternate route via Roundwood to the heart of the south Dublin mountains. While lightly equipped rebels could traverse the uplands with speed and mobility, the army required surfaced road networks to move the artillery, cavalry and munitions necessary to defeat the insurgency,” Dr O’Donnell explained.

"The town possessed a relatively strong garrison headed by Captain John Burganey and his forty ‘Ancient Britons’, a mainly Welsh recruited light unit of horse mobile infantrymen.”

Barry, Lauren and Joseph McGuirl.

Dr O’Donnell detailed how it was believed “an obscure if important United Irishman named Manren led the bulk of 1,000 plus rebels who attacked Newtownmountkennedy from both ends after 1.00 PM on 30 May 1798. The Newcastle contingent under Thomas Maguire arrived late to the fray and Joseph Holt’s Ballinacor contingent failed to materialize from the mountainside. Notwithstanding their lack of co-ordination, the determined rebels under Manren seized and burned the vacated cavalry stables and menaced the town’s barracks and magazine.

“Rebel losses were estimated at between thirty and forty dead and almost certainly would have been higher had not the timely reinforcement of the Newcastle men enabled Manren’s followers to evacuate their wounded.”

Trooper Ross Keddy leading a canon down to fire on the Irish rebels.

Dr O’Donnell explained how the rebels were not pursued, nor were they able to regroup and many rebel veterans of the Battle of Newtownmountkennedy fought in Arklow on 9 June 1798 where the Government “inflicted a narrow yet decisive blow on the North Wexford/South Wicklow insurgents”.

"The dispersal of the main rebel army at Vinegar Hill/ Enniscorthy on 21 June delivered momentum to Dublin Castle shortly following the containment of the dangerous flaring of revolution in Ulster. Holt and other Wicklow rebels were central to the heavy ambush of the Britons at Ballyellis outside Carnew on 30 June 1798 and a guerrilla war centred on the county’s uplands continued long past the French incursion in Connaught in late August/September.

"While not remotely the deadliest of battles during the Great Rebellion, events in Newtownmountkennedy on 30 May 1798 were strategically important and viewed as such by contemporaries.”