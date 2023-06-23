See photos as Micheál Martin tours Wicklow’s historic Avondale House after refurbishment

Micheál Martin on the Beyond the Trees slide at the official opening of Coillte’s newly refurbished Avondale House

An Tánaiste Micheál Martin was guest of honour at the official opening of Avondale House, following a refurbishment.

Mr Martin enjoyed the new and improved tour of the historic house, which now offers visitors a journey through the home of Samuel Hayes, it’s first owner, the Parnell family, who inhabited the house in the 1800s, and the forestry school, which was subsequently set up in the house once it was acquired by the state in 1904. He also toured the Beyond The Trees experience, taking the quick way down from the treetop walk via the famous slide.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to officially open the newly-refurbished Avondale House, one of Ireland’s most historically important and beautiful locations. The contribution made by Avondale House’s most famous occupant on this nation’s path to self-determination was enormous, and I applaud the restoration work carried out by Coillte and Fáilte Ireland.

"Beyond the Trees Avondale is part of Coillte’s strategy to create world class visitor destinations and increase spaces for recreation, nature and biodiversity. Avondale House is not only a wonderful new tourist amenity for Wicklow and Ireland’s Ancient East, it will also open up economic and job opportunities for the entire region.”

Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive, Coillte, added: "In July of last year, we opened Beyond the Trees Avondale, a collaboration between Coillte, Fáilte Ireland and EAK Ireland, bringing a truly unique visitor experience, showcasing trees and the many advantages to building with wood, to Ireland’s Ancient East.

"Today, we are back to mark the reopening of the true heart of Avondale, the house where it all began under the stewardship in the 1770s of the visionary Samuel Hayes, a man who occupies a special place in Irish forestry; and later was home to the Parnell family whose achievements and contribution to Irish political life in the 1800s were immense; before coming into state ownership in 1904 and deepening its importance to forestry in Ireland by housing the state’s forestry school while the Great Tree Experiment was conducted throughout the surrounding estate.

"We took the greatest of care with the restoration of this wonderful house, ensuring an experience for visitors that is evocative and true to the period, and we look forward to welcoming people to experience this unique house for themselves.”

The Avondale House tour takes in the main hall, morning room, dining room, living room, Parnell’s library, and the forestry school classroom. Coillte consulted with experts in period furniture and design refurbishment to ensure an experience for visitors that is true to the period. Many key pieces of furniture and artefacts on display are original to the house.

These include an original Bossi fireplace, paintings and sculptures, Parnell’s Wooton desk, numerous documents and books, and much more. Items on display which are not original have been carefully researched to ensure they are historically accurate.

Avondale House tours are available daily. Entry to the Seed Café, Walled Garden and Coillte Pavilion is free of charge.

Tickets to visit Avondale House cost €15 per adult and €12 per child.