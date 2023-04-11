See photos as kids enjoy Easter egg hunt at Wicklow farm

THERE were plenty of small smiling faces hopping, skipping and jumping through the fields of the family farm at Clissmann Horse Caravans as part of a an ‘egg-citing’ Easter Egg Hunt.

Families from throughout the county and from further afield descended on the Rathdrum farm in order to get into the Easter spirit, with egg hunts taking place on the Easter and proceeding weekend.

“It’s a great event and it’s wonderful to see all the kids enjoying themselves,” said Neasa Clissmann.

“We have plenty of open space here which the children love. They go out into the field and have a rummage for some Easter Eggs, which they then present to the Easter Bunny who then exchanges the eggs for some chocolate. They also go hunting for carrots and can then go and feed some of our donkeys. Having a friendly animal involved goes down really well with the kids, while adults also enjoy getting close up to them. There is plenty of spaces for the kids to mooch around in and enjoy themselves, and we also have other activities, such as a barn with plenty of games and fun.”