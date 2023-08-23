See photos as Her Outdoors Week 2023 sweeps across Wicklow
Despite Storm Betty, Wicklow women and their friends and family managed to get outdoors and get active for Her Outdoors Week.
The wet and windy weather claimed some events, including sailing and rowing, but Wicklow Harbour and Greystones did get to host swimming, there was cycling across the county, canoeing in west Wicklow, parkrun in Bray and hiking in Tinahely.
There was also beach volleyball in Greystones and surfing in Brittas Bay, to name but a few of the fantastic events aiming to get girls and women enjoying the doors.
Keep an eye on Wicklow Local Sports Partnership social media pages for rescheduling of the events hit by Storm Betty.