See photos as Don Conroy paints at Wicklow Regatta festival

THERE was a great attendance at Wicklow Golf Club for Don Conroy’s art class for adults held on Thursday.

The Irish artist, environmentalist and television personality lives in Wicklow town and is probably best known to many generations from his regular appearances on The Den alongside Zig and Zag and Dustin the Turkey, starting in the 1980s.

Don had already hosted a kids art class at the De La Salle Pastoral Centre a few days prior to the adult art class event at Wicklow Golf Club as part of the Wicklow Regatta festivities. He shared some inspiring words with some of the aspiring artists, who were only too keen to take on his advice.

Don is a regular sight out and about in Wicklow town and has lent his artistic endeavours to a number of local initiatives, including designing the Feed the Lion Christmas food appeal for Wicklow and District Lions Club.