See photos as Ashford ICA celebrate generous Red Cross for Ukraine donation
THE Ashford Guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) made a presentation to the Red Cross for their Ukraine appeal at their AGM held in Ashford Community and Heritage Centre.
Each year Ashford ICA selected a charity of choice to fundraise for and chose Red Cross for Ukraine for their 2022/2023 campaign.
During the year, a raffle was held for a superb patchwork quilt hand-sewn by Anne Hobbs. Guild members attended and received money from the Lions Club Table Quiz and also sold incidental items, with proceeds going to the charity.
In March, guild member Bernadette Flynn organised a fantastic gala concert in Glenealy. The entertainment was provided by Classic Harmony, Unity Gospel Choir, Delgany Players, Spotlight Studios Dancers, Ashford ICA choir and drama, St. Cecilia’s choir, and two special guests from Ukraine.
During the AGM, Guild President Anne Newton presented a cheque for €6,000 to Charlie Lamson from the Red Cross to help their efforts in Ukraine. This was the largest amount ever raised for charity by Ashford ICA and is due to both the extraordinary efforts of the members and also the huge generosity of the public.