See photos as Ashford ICA celebrate generous Red Cross for Ukraine donation

Anne Newton and Claire Timmins at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

Margaret Stephenson and Mary Heaslip at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

Agnus Brady and Carmel Simons at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

Pauline Flanagan, Anne Newton and Cherry Sleeman at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

Terry Newsome, Una Ryan and Margaret Horne at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

President of the Ashford ICA Group presents Charlie Lamson of the Irish Redcross Ukraine appeal with a donation at the recent monthly meeting.

Anne Ahearne, Una McGowran and Phil Pallas at the Ashford ICA AGM in the Heritage Centre, Ashford.

THE Ashford Guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) made a presentation to the Red Cross for their Ukraine appeal at their AGM held in Ashford Community and Heritage Centre.

Each year Ashford ICA selected a charity of choice to fundraise for and chose Red Cross for Ukraine for their 2022/2023 campaign.

During the year, a raffle was held for a superb patchwork quilt hand-sewn by Anne Hobbs. Guild members attended and received money from the Lions Club Table Quiz and also sold incidental items, with proceeds going to the charity.

In March, guild member Bernadette Flynn organised a fantastic gala concert in Glenealy. The entertainment was provided by Classic Harmony, Unity Gospel Choir, Delgany Players, Spotlight Studios Dancers, Ashford ICA choir and drama, St. Cecilia’s choir, and two special guests from Ukraine.

During the AGM, Guild President Anne Newton presented a cheque for €6,000 to Charlie Lamson from the Red Cross to help their efforts in Ukraine. This was the largest amount ever raised for charity by Ashford ICA and is due to both the extraordinary efforts of the members and also the huge generosity of the public.