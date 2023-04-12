See photos a ‘valuable’ Wicklow Family Club enjoys first birthday

THE Wicklow Family Club held a celebration at the De La Salle Pastoral Centre to commemorate their first birthday.

Rebecca Carroll established the Wicklow Family Club in April of last year and it is open to both parents and their kids.

The celebratory event also coincided with the filming of a promotional video which took place on the same day.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore visited Wicklow town to attend Wicklow Family Club’s birthday bash, and was taken aback by the huge level of community spirit on display.

She said: “Community Groups play such a key role in our towns and villages around the county and The Wicklow Town Family Club is such a valuable asset to Wicklow town.

“It provides a safe space for families seeking support, encouragement and personal development and it’s very exciting to hear about the playgroup plans, especially the integration of different sectors of society together.

“I’ve always been of the opinion that a local community’s growth is dependent on its people and as populations increase from people moving into the town, community groups like Wicklow Family Club that provide an environment where children are welcome and childcare does not need to restrict someone’s interest or passions allows parents to develop and contribute to the community in many ways.

“It is incredible the amount of work that Wicklow family club and the volunteers have undertaken to provide a safe space that is suitable for all family members to interact with other families in a similar position. That could be as simple as needing friendly encouragement, health and wellbeing care, adult communication, upskilling with various courses and CV building.

“Getting to see the distribution of the Hygiene bank donations that were collected from our constituency office reach the families that they were intended for was really satisfying and a reminder that community projects run by community people for the people of the community are the cornerstone of our society here in Wicklow.

“People want to engage more locally, you could tell that by the outpouring of community spirit at the group while they celebrated their first birthday.

“I have no doubt that Wicklow Family Club will grow from strength to strength and I will be raising the issue of support for community clubs like this one with the Minister to ensure that there is a proper framework of support and funding for the future,” said Deputy Whitmore.