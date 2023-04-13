See inside the Wicklow home made famous by Dunnes Christmas advert on the market for €895,000

The gate to the street from 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

Modern, open-plan living is a feature in the kitchen at 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

A property on Leitrim Place in Wicklow town which has previously caught the eye of film producers and advertisers is available on the market for sale with an asking price of €895,000

10 Leitrim Place is considered ‘picture perfect’ both inside and outside and has been used as a location for filming, including the heartwarming 2014 Dunnes Stores Christmas advert, featuring a young father returning home for the festive period.

The entrance hallway at 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

He passes many Wicklow town landmarks, before warmly embracing his family after reaching 10 Leitrim Place.

Leitrim Place is a much sought after location, benefitting from river views and walks, and based just a minute away from the sea and harbour. The pretty courtyard garden to the front is planted with an array of colourful shrubs and trees and is the perfect introduction to this four-bedroom home. As the front door opens, the quality and attention to detail shown outside is reflected throughout the interior.

A stylish reception room at 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

Double fronted, with drawing room and formal dining room overlooking the river, there is also a large kitchen, spacious dining room and family seating area to the rear, overlooking the sheltered courtyard garden.

Modern, open-plan living is a feature in the kitchen at 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, three with their own bathrooms, and a large landing area with storage. To the rear the private garden is ideal for summer entertaining or relaxing.

A bedroom at 10 Leitrim Place, Wicklow town.

Fully paved, with privacy and seclusion, this pretty space also benefits from a small pedestrian walkway, ensuring you are just minutes from the sea.

The sale is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O'Reilly.