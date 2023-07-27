See inside stunning Wicklow lodge with cinema on the market for €2.9 million

A luxury property at Tinakilly, near to Wicklow town, is available for purchase with an asking price of €2,900,000.

Five Star Residential Sales are handling the sale of the six-bedroom property by private treaty.

With secluded grounds and an electronic gated entrance, the 5-star lodge is the ideal sojourn for discerning Five Star clients seeking a superior residence which affords excellent recreational and living areas in a very private setting.

The luxuriant property expands to over 6,000 sq ft of elegant living with every desirable extra to make your life as pleasant as possible. There is climate control underfloor heating, Sky multi-channel TVs, wi-fi, music throughout.

The attractive gardens and patios that surround the lodge provide comfortable lounging and dining furniture with BBQ facilities. The lodge is further enhanced with an enclosed outdoor hot tub, state-of-the-art cinema room and private bar. The residence is conveniently situated within minutes of the sea and Wicklow town, with Tinakilly House Hotel right on its doorstep.