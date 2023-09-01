See inside huge €1.35million Wicklow cottage set on 42 acres

The 42 acre holding is located on the foothill of Djouce Mountain.

A Roundwood cottage with 42 acres has hit the market at €1.35million.

The kitchen has tiled flooring and fitted walls and floor units.

A charming cottage set on 42 acres at Ballinastoe in Roundwood has arrived on the market with a guide price of €1,350,000.

The extended stone cottage is in excellent condition throughout and comes complete with six bedrooms and rooms to suit a number of locations. The property is located on the foothill of Djouce Mountain.

The living room consists of a carpet and feature fireplace with electric fire insert, light-fittings, curtains and windows to the front and side. The kitchen has tiled flooring and fitted walls and floor units, a granite worktop and splashback, stainless steel sink, oven, gas hob, extractor fan and light fitting.

The lounge room has wood flooring, a wood burning stove, light-fitting and curtains. The dining room consists of tiled flooring, an aga stove, storage units with granite worktop, light fitting, curtains and a door leading to rear garden.

The 42 acres farm is laid out in seven divisions and has separate access onto the main road. It also includes a large farm yard with ample parking and turning area and four block-built sheds, three of which were recently built and are in excellent condition.

The sale by private treaty is being handled by Coonan Property.