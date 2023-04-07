See inside as Avondale House reopens for Easter after major revamp

THE refurbished Avondale House is back open for Easter with guided tours for visitors taking them on a journey through the historic home, which was first owned by Samuel Hayes, and later by the Parnell family in the 1800s.

The Avondale House tour takes in the main hall, morning room, dining room, living room, Parnell’s Library, and the Forestry School Classroom. Coillte consulted with experts in period furniture and design refurbishment to ensure an experience for visitors that is true to the period.

Several of the key pieces of furniture and artefacts on display are fully authentic and original to the house. These include an original Bossi fireplace, paintings and sculptures, Parnell’s Wooten desk, numerous documents and books, and much more. Items on display which are not original have been carefully researched to ensure they are historically accurate.

Avondale House was constructed by Samuel Hayes in 1777. The most famous residents were the Parnell family, all 12 of them, who lived here for a large part of the 1800s. Among that large family was Charles Stewart Parnell, one of Ireland’s greatest statesmen, who practised his speeches from the balcony in the main hall, while his equally politically active sisters critiqued him from the ground floor.

The estate came into the ownership of the Government in 1904 and was home to Ireland’s first forestry school for many years, before Coillte became its custodian when the semi-state forestry company was formed in 1989.

Avondale House is an added attraction for visitors to Avondale Forest Park, who can now experience the house tour alongside the Beyond the Trees Avondale Treetop Walk and Viewing Tower, which has already welcomed more than 300,000 people to Avondale Forest Park since it opened in July 2022.

This €19m project at Avondale is part of Coillte’s strategy to create more world class visitor destinations and increase recreation spaces nationally.

The project aims to encourage international and domestic visitors to stay longer and spend more money in Wicklow, driving economic and employment opportunities for local communities. Over 60 new full and part-time jobs were created to staff the site, the majority of whom are from the locality.

Avondale House tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Entry to the Seed Café, Walled Garden and Coillte Pavilion in Avondale is free of charge.

Tickets to visit Avondale House cost €15 per adult and €12 per child. Bookings can be made at booking.beyondthetreesavondale.com