See all the pictures from Wicklow town’s Darkness into Light walk

ALARM clocks rang out bright and early on Saturday morning as over 1,500 men, women and children, as well as a few sturdy pooches, all gathered by the Brass Fox at 4.15 a.m. for the start of Wicklow Darkness into Light 2023.

Participants were greeted by a warm and welcoming morning, which only added to the atmosphere as supporter4s of the Pieta House fundraiser gathered at the starting line while Fergal Canterbury provided some uplifting music.

Over 200 official walks took place throughout the country, with the event in Wicklow town firmly established as one of the largest and best supported Darkness into Light for the past number of years.

Wicklow and District Lions Club put a great deal of effort into organising the event each year, with support from students and staff at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin. The Wicklow Darkness into Light team is led by Ann Chambers and Geraldine Mooney.

Sean Olohan of Wicklow and District Lions said: “It was great to be back and see Darkness into Light once again receiving so much support. Lots of people didn’t arrive until the last minute, so things really began to get busy between 4 a.m. and 4.15 a.m. A huge crowd all dressed in their distinctive yellow Pieta House t-shirts set off and there was a wonderful atmosphere. There wasn’t a bit of wind and there was a great sense of achievement at the end of the walk, with everyone sitting on the promenade walk ad reflecting on another wonderful Darkness into Light.”