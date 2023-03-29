Second community library planned for Wicklow town following launch of Pippa’s Little Library

The community Little Pantry will be located on Wenthworth Place close to the SuperValu entrance.

CLLR Mary Kavanagh has plans for a community Little Pantry for Wicklow town, following hot on the heels from the launch of Pippa’s Little Library on the Barrow Green.

The community Little Pantry will be located on the Wentworth Place side of the footpath close to the entrance to SuperValu and will be wheelchair accessible.

Cllr Kavanagh secured tanalised wood from Ballyfree Sheds in Glenealy, with owner David Kelly offering the timber free of charge.

“The Little Pantry is beautiful and now it is up to the community to make it work,” said Cllr Kavanagh.

“The motto is “Leave what you can, take what you need” and anyone shopping in SuperValu can also visit the Little Pantry and take some items. There will also be passive surveillance from the apartments. It’s an ideal location as it isn’t too busy, like the Main Street. If we went for something 100 per cent private then no one would even know it exists.

“The Little Pantry will accept non-perishable foods, in-date, and anything that you don't have a need for. Whatever way it comes we'll take it. This little pantry won't even begin to solve all of society's problems in these tough times but hopefully it'll make a difference to someone.

"It would also be great to see similar projects rolled out in other towns and villages. I have heard of community pantires in America but not in Ireland. I already had one person tell me Arklow could do with something similar.”

Pippa’s Little Library was recently launched on the Barrow Green ad the children’s library is named after Tara and Daragh McEvoy's baby daughter, Pippa, who passed away four years ago. Pippa’s Little Library is also dedicated to all of Wicklow’s little angels.

“The Wicklow Men’s Shed built the library and David Swail did a wonderful job painting it. My fellow librarian Tara suggested a children’s library after we got the adult library installed. Pippa’s sister Ruby carried out the ribbon cutting at the launch and it was great to see the excitement amongst the kids present.

“There is no funding for books. It's a book-sharing service so people need to bring books along as well as borrow them,” added Cllr Kavanagh.

Meanwhile, there are plans to move the Little Free Adult Library from its current position beside the Urban Orchard closer to Wicklow Garda Station after it was vandalised only a couple of weeks after apple trees in the orchard were destroyed.

Cllr Kavanagh said: “I was furious when the Little Free Adult Library was vandalised and repairs are currently being carried out. The door was ripped off and the glass was smashed.

“It was so disappointing because I can’t get over the number of people using the library. Once the repairs are finished we will be moving it across the road from Wicklow Garda Station. It will be wheelchair accessible and can be easily viewed from the windows of Wicklow Garda Station.”