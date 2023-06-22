Season winners revealed at Wicklow Toastmasters bash

Richard Clune presented with the Toastmaster of the Year by Jane Quinn.

THE culmination of the Wicklow Toastmasters season took place on a recent Thursday with the final meeting of the year followed by the annual prize-giving ceremony.

The meeting began with the normal format of poetry reading, speeches and evaluations. Those present on the night were treated to three innovative and invigorating speeches from Brenda Butler, Ashleigh Tobin and Richard Clune.

John Conlon treated everyone to an enthusiastic rendition of ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ by Odetta.

Table topics hosted by Mary Anastasia Byrne proved to be both interesting and humorous, and saw some very effective evaluations form Harry Cullen, Brian Connors and Colin Byford before attentions turned to awarding members for their achievements over the year to date.

Richard Clune was Toastmaster of the Year and Club Member of the Year was Grainne O’Kane. Most Improved Toastmaster was Brenda Butler and the Best Speech of the Year was from Ashleigh Tobin.

Jane Quinn won the President’s Prize and Mary Anastasia Byrne was Entertainer of the Year.

A special presentation was made to Paul Haran - the outgoing Club President on his achievement in leading the club to a very successful year, by Sarah Colfer VPE.

The last action of the outgoing President, Paul Haran was to ceremoniously hand over the Chain of Office to incoming President Aidan O’Connor, which concluded his run and the year in Toastmasters.

Wicklow Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month at the Ecology Centre An Tairseach,

Their next in-person meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 7. Meetings start promptly at 8 p.m. and finish at 10 p.m. All guests are welcome. No speaking is required on the night.