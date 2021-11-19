Santa parade in Wicklow town cancelled but the Christmas lights will still be switched on

Changes have been made to plans regarding the switching on of the Christmas lights in Wicklow town.

THE planned Santa parade due to take place this Saturday as part of the switching on of the Christmas lights in Wicklow town will no longer be going ahead.

The decision was made due to the revised Government advice regarding socialisation and public health.

The lights will still be turned on tomorrow evening and there will be a special video from Santa Claus and live music kicking off at 4 p.m. on the Wicklow Town Facebook page.

A statement released by the Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we must announce the following adjustments to our planned ‘Light Up Your Christmas’ event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 20.

“This was a decision that was not taken lightly but ultimately the revised Government advice regarding Covid socialisation and public health is quite clear. We feel it is in the best interests of everyone’s safety not to proceed as planned but in turn to proceed as follows, the Christmas Lights will still go ahead and be switched on tomorrow evening kick starting the lighting magic and Christmas atmosphere so please feel free to enjoy them at your own discretion while following social distancing protocols.

“You can also tune into the Wicklow Town Facebook page at 4 p.m. tomorrow where we will have a special video message from Santa and his elves and some live music too. Wicklow Town’s Main Street will no longer have road closures tomorrow so traffic flow will resume as normal.

“You can still avail of two hours free on street and car park parking. Customer Appreciation Weekend will still run and be in full swing tomorrow, with many Wicklow town retailers making the extra effort by taking part with special offers and deals.

“Please do continue to support our local businesses and families. We are disappointed to have to make these changes so close to the event but ultimately keeping our community safe is the most important thing. Wishing you and yours a happy and safe Christmas.”