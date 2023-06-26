Sailor trapped under sail after yacht capsizes in Wicklow

WICKLOW RNLI launched both lifeboats on Sunday afternoon after an 8-metre racing yacht with five crew members capsized during a squall, trapping one person under a sail.

The alarm was raised after the Irish Coast Guard received a distress call on Marine VHF Channel 16, with both the Wicklow RNLI inshore and all-weather lifeboats launched.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 4.10 p.m. and was on scene two minutes later. Weather conditions in the area were poor at the time as a thunder and lightning storm with strong gusting wind and rain passed overhead.

Speaking after the call-out RNLI Helm Alan Goucher said: “As we approached the partially submerged vessel, five people were visible in the water. We recovered four but the fifth person was tangled in the rigging, so lifeboat volunteer Peter Byrne entered the water and managed to free the person from the obstruction.”

Once the five sailors were onboard the inshore lifeboat, they were landed ashore at Wicklow lifeboat station and handed into the care of a NAS Paramedic for a medical assessment. None required further treatment.

The all-weather lifeboat under the command of Coxswain Nick Keogh stood by the sinking yacht and placed a marker buoy on the section still visible above water. They were stood down by the Coast Guard shortly after 5 p.m. and returned to station.

Commenting on the callout, Wicklow RNLI Press officer, Tommy Dover said: “This was a fast response by our volunteers today, who assembled and launched within minutes following the pager alert. It was also the first ‘shout’ for our trainee’s Derek Byrne and Robbie Quinn as they kitted up on their first callout on the all-weather lifeboat.”