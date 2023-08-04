Rubble cleared from neglected Wicklow ball alley as funding options on table

CLLR Gail Dunne has welcomed the clearing of all rubble and debris from the ball alley at Crinion Park in Wicklow town.

The ball alley has been unusable since it was damaged by strong winds during a storm in 2020, causing the protective railings above the ball alley to collapse, along with some vegetation and rubble, leaving it completely unplayable.

Cllr Dunne has raised the issue repeatedly at Wicklow Municipal District meetings but all efforts to secure funding streams have so far proved fruitless.

“I’m glad all the rubble has been cleared away from the ball alley. An engineering survey is being carried out on the ball alley to provide costings for the very necessary works. Then the plan is to see which funding we can make an application towards. If we aren’t successful, then we need to look at using our own discretionary funds.

“The ball alley is an historic part of Wicklow town and it’s where generations of different kids have gone to learn and practise handball, football and hurling. I remember I used to go there myself as a kid with my friends and that’s where we all first learnt how to play football.

“Something needs to be done urgently as the ball alley has been sitting idle for far too long now.”