RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill shows Wicklow Pride support

SL Hoaglan, Dave Thomas, Emer O'Neill, Caroline Kennedy and Linda McCormick pictured at the Wicklow Pride Festival stall at the Greystones market.

RTÉ presenter, author and activist Emer O’Neill joined the Wicklow Pride Festival crew at The Plaza Market at Greystones Marina, which returned for the June bank holiday after almost a four-year hiatus.

With some 40 stalls, the market was buzzing and at the centre of the activity, the Wicklow Pride Festival crew brought sunshine and rainbows by the bucket load.

Emer, who lives in Bray, joined the team on the day to wear her rainbow proudly in support of the upcoming parade. A proud Wicklow woman, she was eager to support the event in her home county and jumped straight in to help.

A Wicklow Pride spokesperson said: “This will be a community event and all are welcome. We are inviting groups to register via our portal here. So get your club, your colleagues and your community together as we make history at Wicklow's first Pride Parade!”

Wicklow Pride Festival Committee, a community group formed in September of last year, have committed to bringing the very first county-wide Pride Parade to Wicklow town on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m.

They will also be back at Greystones’s Plaza Market on Sunday, June 25. It’s open from 11am to 5.30pm every Sunday until the end of August.