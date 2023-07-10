RTÉ Investigate highlights Wicklow’s role in poor treatment of export calves

An image of a calf during export taken from the RTÉ Investigates programme 'Milking It: Dairy's Dirty Secret'.

A new episode of RTÉ Investigates that highlights major animal welfare breaches around Irish dairy calves, including the exportation of bull calves to mainland Europe from Wicklow, will air tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35 p.m.

Entitled ‘Milking it: Dairy's Dirty Secret’, the eye-opening programme sets out to see how the export system for bull calves works, following a truck with Irish calves on their journey from Wicklow to Rosslare Port where calf transporters, some with trailers, board the 9 p.m. ferry for Cherbourg.

The programme shows how the animals must remain inside the trucks for the entire journey and have no access to milk aboard the trucks.

RTÉ Investigates filmed below deck, where most of the calves were about three-to-four weeks old. On arrival in Cherbourg, the calves are unloaded, fed milk replacer and taken in for the night.

Having made the mandatory 12-hour rest overnight, the truck fills up and the driver heads south, crossing the border into Spain before arriving at a veal farm near Barcelona.

At 4.57 a.m., the calves, which left Wicklow two and a half days ago, are unloaded. They and the RTÉ Investigates team had been on the road for 18 and a half hours continuously, with only short breaks.

The programme also takes a look at the poor treatment of bull calves at Irish mart sales, with undercover filming showing how their treatment reflects their lowly status in the Irish dairy industry, as well as highlighting the recent sharp increase in baby calves being delivered for slaughter to meat processing plants.