Roadworks on Wicklow’s R765 to last for five weeks

ROADWORKS taking place on the R765 Newtownmountkennedy to Roundwood road will last for approximately five weeks having started on Monday, August 21.

This is to facilitate Road Improvement works to this section of road, which is within the Wick-low Municipal District.

The works will continue along Kilmurray to Slaughter Hill for a duration of five weeks, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place throughout the duration of the works.

Due to the existing width of the road, HGV traffic should avoid this route.

Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience these works may cause.