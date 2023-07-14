ReWild Wicklow volunteers help out after enjoying tour of Dunlavin hazelnut farm

Forty years ago Simon Kirwan collected vouchers from his Weetabix boxes, in exchange he received a hazelnut sapling which he planted in his front garden.

That same tree was seen by 13 ReWild Wicklow volunteers who visited his farm last Saturday, standing 30 foot tall and acting as the inspiration for Simon’s organic hazelnut farm in Dunlavin which now has over 1,000 trees.

The volunteers were brought on a tour of the property and provided some assistance by carrying out some tree maintenance and grass stomping. They also got the chance to see some hazelnuts start to flower.