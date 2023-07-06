ReWild Wicklow volunteers dig ponds at Wild Acres Nature Reserve

The volunteers were there to help dig two new ponds on the reserve to bring the total to 25. They also learnt about why these freshwater habitats are so important for nature. Amongst the volunteer crew were Jennifer Whitmore TD and Dublin-based comedian Colm O’Regan.

ReWild Wicklow Chairperson Danny Alvey said: “Our volunteer numbers keep on growing and growing and this was a particularly popular event given the activity. We had been hoping to help out on a pond digging day for a while and no better place to do it than on Wild Acres with self-described ‘pond-mad’ owner Brian O’Toole.

"As well as being a host to so much animal and plant life, ponds can help sequester 20-30 times as much carbon as a native woodland on the same site would. I would love to see more ponds dug all across Wicklow and I think it’s something that could in particular be done on public land all around the county.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore added: “This was not my first time out with the ReWild Wicklow volunteers but I was really impressed with how many people of all different ages and abilities showed up today to help out. It reminded me of the Irish ‘Meitheals’ of years gone by where neighbours would come together to work on each other’s farms or for a project of public good.

"What Danny and all the co-founders of ReWild Wicklow have achieved in the last two years has been incredible. It is so heartening to see people come together in Wicklow to try preserve and expand our precious biodiversity.”

The volunteers also helped with maintaining a raised bed of 400 young oak trees and added another 100 that had germinated in the reserve’s polytunnel. These oaklings will be grown up in size at the reserve until they are tall and strong enough to be planted out across Wicklow as part of ReWild Wicklow’s work.

Wild Acres was established in 2017 when Brian and Gilly purchased 17.5 acres of undulating agricultural land in Scratenagh, on the beautiful Redcross river, with the aim of transforming it into a nature reserve, honey farm and biodiversity education experience. The couple now organise workshops, courses and guided walks for all sorts of groups and of course sell locally-produced honey.