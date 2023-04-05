ReWild Wicklow volunteers carry out tree planting in Glendalough

VOLUNTEERS from ReWild Wicklow paid a visit to Jacksmill Forest Gardens at Hub13 in Glendalough and celebrated National Tree Week by carrying out sone planting.

The volunteers helped to plant over 350 fruit bushes and oak trees, finished off with compost ands cardboard to give them the best chance against the grass. Huw and Caroline of Jacksmill Forest Garden have planted their family social enterprise with hundreds and hundreds of fruiting trees to create a food reserve for local birds and wildlife

ReWild Wicklow also had a stall present at the Tree Festival held in the Belmont Demesne, Greystones, where they sold some merchandise, collected volunteer sign-ups and informed people all about their work.