Respond confirms 36 new social homes under construction in Wicklow

Respond’s Rathcoran development in Baltinglass has been shortlisted in the ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards.

IRELAND’S largest construction-led approved housing body and service provider Respond has 36 new social and cost rental homes in construction in Wicklow.

Respond now owns and manages 164 homes across Wicklow, providing secure and affordable accommodation for 377 tenants.

The announcement was made as Respond’s Annual Report 2022 was launched on Tuesday by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien TD, detailing the continued positive impact Respond’s home building and community support services have in cities across Ireland.

Respond is on track to triple the number of social and cost rental homes it has in construction to over 4,100 in the coming months, expanding its construction programme over the next 12 months to €2 billion.

Respond’s home building programme currently has 1,396 social and cost rental homes in construction across the country. They have begun construction on 3,347 homes since March 2018, and now manages 7,084 properties providing homes for 16,541 tenants.

While challenged by rising construction sector costs, last year alone it delivered 484 new social and cost rental homes and commenced construction of a further 460 homes. This includes the final completion of large mixed-tenure developments at Charlestown and Enniskerry Road.

Respond are also responsible for a housing project at Rathcoran, Baltinglass, which has been shortlisted for the ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards.

Respond Spokesperson Niamh Randall said: “Our annual report details the ongoing effort and commitment of our development and housing teams to help alleviate the urgent need for more social and cost rental housing across the country and to support the Government’s Housing for All strategy.”

“Our focus is on adding to the national housing stock, and the fixed price contracts we have agreed with several developers mean we could quickly triple the number of social and cost rental homes we have in construction to 4,100 with Government support. These are large scale, development projects which will provide the volume of homes desperately needed, while also building inclusive, long-term sustainable communities.

"The sites are ideally placed in our biggest cities close to amenities including schools and parks, public transport routes and commercial centres. Each development will follow our evidence informed housing services delivery model and include community hubs, with several of the additional community services we also provide, including early learning and school age care services, and services for older people, readily accessible for families.”