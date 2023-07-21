Rescue teams battle weather to get injured and trapped to safety

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams were kept on their toes last Saturday, after responding to two simultaneous callouts in two different locations under challenging weather conditions.

Firstly the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue team were tasked by the gardaí to help a person with a dislocated knee near Glenmacnass waterfall, with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The casualty was located by mountain rescue personnel and was then treated at the scene and evacuated from the site, with assistance from the National Ambulance Service.

While that callout was being carried out, both rescue teams were also alerted to two people who were trapped by a swollen river in the Fraughan Rock Glen area of Wicklow. Both persons were quickly located and were safely assisted across the river, before being transported back to their car.

Both incidents were the 54th and 55th callouts so far this year.