Register for Wicklow Darkness into Light at Fitzwilliam Square this Saturday

Darkness into Light in Wicklow town will meet at 4 a.m. on May 6 outside the Brass Fox.

VOLUNTEERS from Darkness into Light will hold a community registration day this Saturday at Fitzwilliam Square in Wicklow town from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 6 is fast approaching when thousands of people will rise from their beds bright and early for the start of the sunrise events which raises much needed funds for suicide prevention and self-harm through Pieta.

Members of Wicklow and District Lions Club are the driving force behind the Darkness Into Light event every year with the help of staff and students from Coláiste Chill Mhantáin.

Wicklow Lion Sean Olohan said: “The Wicklow sunrise experience on May 6 has been the most successful since the start of the Darkness into Light throughout Ireland. According to reaction from the community this year should prove to be the biggest success yet. In 2022 because of Darkness Into Light , Pieta helped to raise funds for 10,056 Crisis Counselling Services , 6123 Therapy Sessions and over 200 Helpline Hours.

“So on May 6 lets come together in Wicklow town and help save lives in Ireland. Everyone will gather from 4 a.m. outside the Brass Fox where the electric atmosphere has to witnessed to be believed. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”