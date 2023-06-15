Ray D’Arcy Show takes to Wicklow roads for ‘Run with Ray’

RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show hits the road later this month with runs planned in Wicklow, Donegal, Sligo, Westmeath and Dublin.

Over five days, from June 26, Ray will be broadcasting from Avondale House and Forest Park in Rathdrum, Buncrana in Donegal, Doorly Park in Sligo, Mullingar in Westmeath and Corkagh Park in Dublin from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Ray will then join the starting line with local runners who have signed up to Run with Ray for the 5km jog. The team is looking for runners, joggers, and walkers from across the country to come along for a fun afternoon of craic, conversation, and community.

Ray has been joined on his show lately by running expert Mary Jennings, who has been helping listeners get run-ready for the week beginning June 26. As we get closer to the start line, Ray will be chatting with runners from around the country as they plan to join the team.

With the aim of the initiative being to get communities outdoors and moving, Ray said: “We know from previous years that these are special events. People who do them go on to change their lives.

“I know that sounds like a big statement, but it really does get people into moving around, being more active. So, if you’re out there and around Wicklow, Buncrana, Sligo, Mullingar or Dublin, we’d love to see you!”

Registration is just €5 and comes with a Run with Ray t-shirt. To sign up visit www.runwithray.ie