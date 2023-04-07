R750 road in Brittas Bay to close for 12 hours to allow for filming

Wicklow County Council wish to advise that the R750 Brittas Bay road will close for 12 hours during the month of May to facilitate filming taking place in the area.

The R750 will close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, from the junction of the R750 and the Sallymount Road, and the junction of the R750 and the R772.

Motorists travelling from the North side of closure heading south will divert to Sallymount Road and then follow signage that will take them on to the R772 and follow signage to bring them back on to the R750.

Motorists travelling from the south heading north will divert along the R772 and signage which will bring them to Sallymount Road and back on to R750 heading north again.