Public feedback sessions will help with design of Wicklow mural project

Some of the attendees providing their feedback at the recent public engagement sessions.

A series of public engagement workshops held in Wicklow town will help provide the necessary feedback required for the creation of a number of large scale public realm murals planned for around the town.

It’s part of the ‘Connectivity Project’ which is focused on placemaking and aims to bring life and vibrancy back to the essential connections between Wicklow town's Main Street, South Quay, the harbour and Market Square.

The chosen mural locations are The Doctors Steps, Salthouse Lane, Quarantine Hill, Market Square, and Scouts Hall.

Three workshops were held recently in the Parish Centre having been organised by the Wicklow Town Team and Wicklow Municipal District.

Dave Shannon, Chair of the Wicklow Town Team said: “We had great feedback from all of the workshops and had a great turnout, with around 50 people attending. We basically asked them what they think of when they are thinking of Wicklow town and we received some great responses, including golly fishing, the monkey pole, the Black Castle and all the different ships and clubs who use the harbour. Part of the mural designs will then be based on the information we gathered at the workshops. “

Renowned Waterford based creative arts agency The Walls Project will be leading things.

Evelyn Murray, head of the Town Teams Arts and Culture section of the Wicklow Town Team said: “We had a really great turnout and we had a great mix of people who are new to the community and those who grew up and always lived in Wicklow town.

“We had three well attended sessions and the facilitator was great. She is a visual artist herself and will be able to communicate back to the artists in a visual artist manner. I learnt a huge amount about the town which I didn’t know about. We really heard from the people and residents of Wicklow town and now we have to reflect those voices.”

The artwork will reflect the rich heritage of Wicklow town and its historical ties to the Irish Sea, celebrating the town's connection to the water and its maritime history.

Evelyn added: “60 artists responded to our open call and they are all of a very high standard. Waterford Walls will act as the project manager and a short-list of 15 artists will soon be announced. We have a very strict scoring system which will score each artists individually. It’s important that all artists get an opportunity to compete.

“The five winning artists will each work on one of the five walls and will provide three different concepts,. The winning designs will also have to be signed off at Wicklow Municipal District level.”

The selected mural locations will serve as the canvas for the selected artists to explore the theme of maritime in their creations.

“The connectivity project will include a steel fabrication placed over the entrance to the Doctor’s Steps, while a steel ship design will also be placed on the side of the Town Hall. There are also plans for planting and a seating area at the Red Door. The whole project should act as a start to develop further placemaking in the town itself” said Evelyn.