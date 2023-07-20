Public asked for opinions on delayed Wicklow town and Rathnew Local Area Plan

The pre-draft consultation process for the delayed Wicklow town Rathnew Local Area Plan is now open with submissions invited from the public.

The local area plan is the main public statement of planning policies for the local community. It sets out the objectives of the planning authority for the development of land. It includes objectives for land use zoning, infrastructure, community facilities, design and environmental and heritage protection. The plan consists of a written statement and a series of maps, including the land use zoning map for the area.

The plan is the main blueprint for planning decisions in Wicklow town and it sets out where potential new roads and community facilities can be provided and it zones land for particular purposes such as housing, shopping, schools and industry.

Cllr Shay Cullen, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District said: “We have been very successful in terms of providing housing in both Wicklow town and Rathnew and we need to make sure that the correct infrastructure is in place for all the families who have recently moved into the area, as well as the families who have already been living here, especially in terms of recreational purposes.

"We also need to encourage more local industries and job opportunities so people don’t have to travel back and forth to Dublin each day for work.

“The development of Wicklow as a hub for offshore wind energy also offers plenty of opportunities in the future which both Wicklow town and Rathnew can capitalise on.

The pre-draft consultation stage will form the issues to be addressed in the plan and closes for submissions on Thursday, September 28. Submissions can be made through the consultation portal at the Wicklow County Council website or you can address your submission to: Wicklow Town – Rathnew LAP, Administrative Officer, Planning Department, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Station Road, Wicklow Town, A67 FW96.

The next stage in the process will see Wicklow County Council prepare the draft report which will go out for public consultation for six weeks, with submissions invited. The Chief Executive will then execute a response to the submissions and recommendations, which the elected members will then consider and make any amendments. Where any material amendments are made, they will go back out for public consultation, before finally coming before councillors to adopt the plan.

The new Local Area Plan for Wicklow town and Rathnew was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, with the last plan ending in 2019. The future of local area plans has also been called into question due to a planed shake-up of the planning system.

“The recently adopted Wicklow County Development Plan was delayed and that pushed all the local area plans back. There also sees to be some uncertainty over the future of local area plans and we would like some clarity from the Department in that regards as we don’t want to start a lengthy process only to be told halfway through that it’s null and void,” added Cllr Cullen.

A public information day with the plan team is also planned in Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Station Road, Wicklow town from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a provisional date of Thursday, September 14, which has yet to be confirmed.