Prominent member of Wicklow sailing community Brendan Newsome dies

BRENDAN Newsome, a prominent member of the Wicklow sailing community and former President of Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce, passed away aged 82, just days before his birthday.

The Managing Director of Wire Ropes Ltd, established on the North Quay in Wicklow town in 1951, died at his home in Ashford on Monday, July 17 after a short illness.

Brendan held many prominent positions in Ashford and Wicklow town during his life of service to his community. He was a past President of Wicklow and District Chamber of Commerce and former President of the County Wicklow Region of the Federated Union of Employers.

He was also a board member of County Wicklow Enterprise Board and Audit Committee, Chairman of the Wicklow Harbour Commissioners in 1992 and 1993 and a board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee for the Wicklow Port Company.

For a time, Brendan served as a member of the board of management of the old Abbey Community College in Wicklow town and as President of Wicklow Rotary Club.

It was with great regret that the president of Wicklow Rotary Club, Trevor Wood, announced to the members at their meeting on Monday, that their founding member and former president, Brenda Newsome, had died.

Wicklow Rotary club was founded in 1988 by a group of Wicklow business people, including Brendan, with a view to supporting voluntary and charitable organisations here in the Wicklow community and on a global level.

At a local level Brendan served as president in 1989 and was an active member of the committee for many years. He maintained the photographic record of the activities of the club, visiting dignitaries and speakers and the charitable events associated with our club activities.

Trevor said: “Brendan was a quiet and commanding leader who was dedicated the objectives of the Rotary mission "Service Above Self". It is a testament to the dedication of Brendan and his fellow founding members that the club has thrived so successfully in the intervening 35 years and continues to follow the principles and aspirations of our founding group."

Outgoing president, Martina Fox said: “Brendan a member who was held in the highest esteem and will be sadly missed by his colleagues at the regular weekly meetings."

In sport, he acted as a Gaelic football referee and served as Chairman of Ashford GAA Club.

He was also a member of the Small Firms Association for close to 30 years before stepping down from his role in November of 2021, with fellow SFA members thanking him for all his work over many years.

His family offer their deepest gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and carers, especially the Home Care Team, who took such wonderful care of Brendan over the last number of weeks and months.

Brendan will be missed by his loving wife Jane and his two sons Giles and Philip, daughters in law Eva and Marta and his beloved grandchildren Skye, Matti, Charlie, Elisa and Sam, all his relatives and his very large circle of friends.

Brendan will be laid to rest on Monday, July 24 in Killoughter Cemetery after 11am funeral mass at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Ashford.